Bayer Leverkusen buy Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic

Bayer 04 undoubtedly achieves one of the nice shots of this winter transfer window by signing Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The U20 international moves from Scottish champion Celtic Glasgow to the current 3rd in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old signed a contract in Leverkusen which is valid until June 30, 2025. A transfer estimated at 2 million euros.

“He is technically strong, exceptionally fast and has a strong will to attack”, explained sports director Simon Rolfes. For Frimpong, his signing at Bayer 04 represents “A great opportunity to play in one of the best European leagues”. Passed by the Academy of Manchester City, the right-hander will wear the number 30 in Leverkusen.

