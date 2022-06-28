Menu
Bayer Leverkusen think they can keep Moussa Diaby

Author of a crazy season with Bayer Leverkusen where he scored 17 goals and delivered 14 offerings in 42 matches, Moussa Diaby (22) has established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga. The French international left winger (8 caps) is followed by many clubs and Bayer Leverkusen is trying to keep him. Under contract until June 2025 with the last third in the Bundesliga, Moussa Diaby should not leave for less than 70 million euros since the German club is not really selling.

Asked by Kicker, the future sporting director of the German club Simon Rolfes returned to the rumors of departure and confirmed an interest from PSG. Currently, he explained that there are no offers and while he thinks Moussa Diaby will stay, he couldn’t assure him: “I am very optimistic that he will stay. He knows what he has at Bayer 04. There are a few clubs in Europe: if they really want a player, it will be tight. PSG is one of them.

