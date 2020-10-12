Home Sports football Bayer: Peter Bosz surprised by the choice of Mario Götze
Sportsfootball

Bayer: Peter Bosz surprised by the choice of Mario Götze

By kenyan

Free from any contract after an inconclusive return to Dortmund, Mario Götze (28) has finally decided to commit to PSV Eindhoven for the next two seasons. A final destination that may seem surprising for the 2014 world champion who was promised a bright future. In any case, this transfer surprised a well-known name in the Bundesliga. Indeed, Peter Bosz, the former coach of the German, said in the columns of the Telegraaf not having understood the choice of his former player.

This last “Should have signed for a big club in a big football country”. If, for the coach of Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax is one, the country would not be up to the footballing qualities of the player. “He wanted to come to Leverkusen, but we also have the young Florian Wirtz who plays in this position” said the Dutchman on Saturday.

