Bayern-Barça: Clément Lenglet turned his back on the supporters

FC Barcelona lost on the lawn of Bayern Munich, during the 6th day of the group stage of the Champions League (3-0). A defeat that relegates Barça to the Europa League, because at the same time Benfica won against Dynamo Kiev (2-0), seizing second place in the pool. Beyond this failure, an image particularly annoyed the Blaugrana supporters at the end of the meeting.

While most of the players had already returned to the locker room, Clément Lenglet remained on the pitch for a while to discuss with Robert Lewandowski. Nothing serious so far, but we can see the French international, smiling, joking with the Pole. Obviously, this is talking in Spain, a scene that recalls that of Eden Hazard last May after the elimination of Real Madrid against Chelsea.