Bayern-Barça: Clément Lenglet’s response to the controversy with Lewandowski

Slapped by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night (3-0), FC Barcelona will not play the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Blaugranas were transferred to the Europa League, a first since the 2003-2004 season. A few minutes after this slap, Clément Lenglet was seen in the middle of a discussion with Robert Lewandowski. The central defender of Barça seemed to be joking with the Polish striker, which was very badly experienced by the supporters of FC Barcelona. Propelled on the dock, the French international came out of the silence on his Instagram account, and wanted to make a small update.

“First of all, I’m sad with yesterday’s result, this club only deserves the best and we weren’t able to achieve it. This is a one-off reaction which in no way reflects my feeling about the result. All those around me know my commitment and my love for my job, for Barça and especially for its supporters. I would never have had such a reaction to something that made us suffer so much. Today we are very sad but now we have a mission: to bring Barça back to where it deserves to be, “ Lenglet commented. Enough to ease tensions with Barcelona fans?

