Bayern: Davies would like his girlfriend to leave PSG

Bayern Munich’s left-back Alphonso Davies is in a relationship with PSG and Canada striker Jordan Huitema. A love story from a distance, unless the Parisian leaves the Parisian club. The Bavarian is not against…

The fate of Alphonso Davies is incredible. Born in a refugee camp in Ghana, the Canadian left-back from Bayern Munich can thank his parents for fleeing Liberia’s second civil war, responsible for 150,000 to 300,000 deaths. From West Africa to Canada, his host country since the age of 5, to Germany, where his activeness in the left corridor is now a misfortune, his career is completely atypical. So it was necessary that his love story be so…

Alphonso Davies’ girlfriend does not live in Bavaria. That would be too simple. No, Jordan Huitema is a professional and international Canadian player, like her companion, but she is the striker of Paris Saint-Germain.