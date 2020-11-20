Home Sports football Bayern: first for Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi
Bayern: first for Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi

By kenyan

Present at a press conference this Friday, Bayern Munich coach Hans Flick announced that Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi, who arrived free this summer from Paris SG, will be in the group for the reception of Werder Bremen this weekend (8th day Bundesliga).

“He will be in the squad tomorrow. He’s doing a good job. He worked very conscientiously, on his physical form, but also on his faults, which he overcame. He’s off to a good start and we’ll see what the next few weeks bring ”, confided the German technician. Injured for several weeks, the former Titi therefore sees the end of the tunnel.

