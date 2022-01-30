Menu
Bayern: Leon Goretzka still injured in the knee

According to Kicker, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is reportedly experiencing knee pain again. It is the patella tendon in his knee that is causing the 26-year-old German problem and the exact cause of his pain has not yet been clearly identified. It’s a small relapse for the German international who has been injured since December 4 and Bayern’s 3-2 victory against Dortmund.

Goretzka’s recovery program, which was defined three weeks ago by the Bavarian medical staff, will therefore be postponed but for the time being no surgery is planned to treat the player’s knee. The midfielder will simply continue his individual preparation, no return date has been set at this time

