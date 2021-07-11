Bayern: Lucas Hernandez absent for the start of the season

Hit in the left knee during Euro 2020, Lucas Hernandez (25) could not defend the colors of France as he understood in this competition. After being spared by the staff of the Blues against Hungary (2nd day of the group stage) then against Switzerland (round of 16), the former Colchonero has since been operated successfully on the meniscus. His club, Bayern Munich, said on July 4 that he would be available again in a few weeks.

Based on information from Kicker, Lucas Hernandez will not be awarded for the start of the Rekordmeister season. The 2018 world champion should therefore miss the Bavarian club’s first official match, on the Bremer SV lawn as part of the 1st round of the German Cup on August 7, but also the resumption of the Bundesliga. Bayern will face Borussia Mönchengladbach at the opening of the German championship on August 13.