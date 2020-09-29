Home Sports football Bayern: Michael Cuisance's transfer to Leeds on track
Bayern: Michael Cuisance’s transfer to Leeds on track

As revealed last week, Michael Cuisance is highly regarded by Marcelo Bielsa. The former OM coach expressly asked his management to go on the offensive by submitting a transfer offer to the Bavarian club. The latter agreed to let go of the player and opened negotiations with the English club. The Bavarians have set the bar at just over € 20m. Leeds is not there yet.

One thing is certain, the discussions between the player and the English club on the one hand and the two formations on the other hand are continuing in the right direction. Proof that this is progressing, Bayern is prospecting for its part and is already looking for a replacement in the international U20 tricolor midfielder. The next few hours will be decisive.

