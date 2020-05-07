Home Sports News football Bayern Munich: a new contender David Alaba
football

Bayern Munich: a new contender David Alaba

By kenyan

The David Alaba case is a big problem for Bayern Munich. Under contract until 30 June 2021, with a salary of 830,000 euros per month, the Austrian had decided to play the watch regarding a possible contract extension. Indeed, the player was apparently waiting for approaches from FC Barcelona or Real Madrid in order to have all the cards in hand to decide his future, at 27 years old.

A trade with Manchester City involving Leroy Sané is unlikely to take place. However, it still stirs up lust. According to the German media Sport1 Inter Milan would have made it his target, Antonio Conte, the Italian coach of the Lombard club, would be a fan. However, the Bavarian club did not despair of signinging him with signing a new three-year lease. The story goes on.

