Bayern Munich confirm for Sadio Mané

We just have to wait for the formalization of the transfer. This Friday morning, Sky Sports claimed that Sadio Mané was going to leave Liverpool and soon commit to Bayern Munich. After numerous offers, the Munich residents would have managed to find common ground with their English counterparts on the basis of an amount of less than 40 M€.

Information confirmed by Bayern Munich. “Yes, Sadio Mané will come to Bayern Munich”certified Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić after arriving from Liverpool at Munich airport this Friday, as reported Sky Sports. The formalization is therefore only a matter of time.

