Bayern Munich did not try for Lionel Messi

While Lionel Messi is tipped to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in the coming hours, Hasan Salihamidzic, sports director of Bayern Munich, has closed the door to the Argentinian. Indeed, an arrival of La Pulga in Bavaria would be a ” illusion ” and ” unthinkable “Because of the amount of his salary, as he said at the microphone of Sport1, report AS.

Salihamidzic also added that Bayern did ” not negotiated To try to recruit him. On the other hand, when asked about Erling Haaland, he implied an interest in the Norwegian: ” of course, he’s a very good player and very young. This is where we need to be careful. He’s a top player everyone probably wants. “