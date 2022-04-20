Menu
Bayern Munich don’t want any Barca players

FC Barcelona are still trying to achieve a huge coup by recruiting Robert Lewandowski next summer but for that, it will be necessary to pay around 60 M€ or include some of its players to lower the note. Problem: Bayern Munich want money and nothing else according to Sport.

A time interested in Sergiño Dest, the leader of the Bundesliga finally chose Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax Amsterdam, who is out of contract. Gavi is deemed untransferable, even if the Bavarians have an eye on him. As a reminder, Lewandowski only has one year left on his contract in Bavaria.

