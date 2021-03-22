Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick will not leave this summer

As for Bayern Munich, this is undoubtedly one of the hottest issues of recent weeks. Will Hansi Flick (56) leave this summer when he appears to be in conflict with Hasan Salihamidzic, the club’s technical director? This rumor has become even more important since Joachim Low announced that he would leave the German selection after the Euro.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Bayern boss was keen to immediately extinguish the rumor of a possible departure of his coach to take the head of the Mannschaft. “I told him that we are very happy with him. We are well advised to complete what we have contractually agreed to. I made it clear to Hansi in very clear terms. President Fritz Keller confirmed this to me again in a phone call this week. That Flick does not leave Bayern in the summer has “nothing to do with the probability. It is a fact”, he explained to the WELT-am-Sonntag. That is clear.