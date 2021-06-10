Bayern Munich have decided to sell Kingsley Coman!

In recent days, the German press announced that the negotiations between the Bavarian club and the French international were hardening. Today, the German champions have decided to stop everything.

When not plagued by physical glitches, Kingsley Coman (24) is a highly regarded player at Bayern Munich. Decisive scorer in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, the French international (30 caps, 5 goals) was one of the holders of Hans-Dieter Flick (23 starts in 29 games, 5 goals, 12 assists in Bundesliga).

However, the Coman case quickly became a headache for Bayern management. The reason ? A dreaded change of agent and a contract extension that does not advance. The former PSG player has indeed secured the services of the famous Pini Zahavi, a man of big deals (involved in the transfer of Neymar to Paris) with whom Bayern was in no particular hurry to renegotiate.

Bayern stop negotiations

Because Zahavi is the agent who forced Munich to offer an annual salary of € 20 million to Manuel Neuer. He was also the one who tried to do the same with David Alaba. The Coman dossier was no exception to the rule since Bild announced at the end of May that the Coman clan was open to an extension (the current contract runs until 2023, editor’s note), but on condition that the player’s annual salary is doubled (€ 17 million).

But in Munich, enough is enough. After rebuffing Alaba, despite the risk of seeing him leave for free, the Munich management decided, according to Bild, to stop negotiations with his number 29. Result: the reigning German champion has decided that Coman will be sold if a good offer arises. And as a reminder, several English clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United have already expressed their interest.