Bayern Munich is preparing for a big sweep

In the midst of a crisis since their surprise elimination from the Champions League, Bayern Munich are in the process of establishing various plans for the next transfer window, such as their list of players who have become undesirable.

Bayern Munich has strangely resembled PSG for a week. The disappointment of the Champions League is not yet digested and a new national title will probably not console the two clubs. The comparison stops there because if the Ile-de-France residents do it again almost every season, the Bavarian giant rarely freaks out. This is however the case at the moment. We are trying to analyze in depth what may have happened last week against Villarreal to try to draw conclusions.

There is one of which we are already certain, the workforce is too short. We will have to recruit and in this, the Germans should offer the two Ajax players Ryan Gravenberch (19 years old) against 28 M€ and the right side Noussair Mazraoui, who arrives at the end of his contract. They will probably not be the only ones especially since it will also be necessary to replace certain departures. We think in particular of Niklas Süle, whose contract expires in June, leaving for Borussia Dortmund.

Sell ​​to finance purchases

The Robert Lewandowski case is obviously a major source of tension at Bayern. In the event of the Pole’s departure, management will have the task of recruiting a top scorer, but this is expensive, as are the extensions for executives Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, both free in a year. For Serge Gnabry, the situation is different because at 26, the winger can still offer a very interesting transfer fee and partly finance the next transfer window.

One year from the end of his contract, the former Gunner will not be retained according to information from Picture. The German newspaper also evokes a list of players who have become undesirable or invited at the start like Marcel Sabitzer. Transferred like his coach from RB Leipzig against 15 M€, the midfielder has been unrecognizable since his arrival in Bavaria. Bayern are waiting for at least one sale up to their purchase price. Arsenal and Atlético de Madrid are interested. Finally, Marc Roca (25), Bouna Sarr (30) and Omar Richards (24) are all placed on the transfer list with the aim of reducing the wage bill and recovering fresh money.