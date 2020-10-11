Bayern Munich: Jérôme Boateng takes stock of his future

Arrived at Bayern Munich from Manchester City in the summer of 2011, Jérôme Boateng has lived a true love affair with the Bavarian club ever since. A very great career for the defender of the Mannschaft, marked by ups but also downs. Many injuries and a level of play at times very feverish have come to disrupt the course of the career of the native of Berlin. Despite this, the Munich colossus never gave up and tries somehow to keep a starting place in the workforce of Hansi Flick. If he almost joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2018, and Juventus in 2019, the Herta-trained player said he was very happy to play his tenth season in the Bayern jersey during a interview given to Kicker.

“In the end, I’m happy to still be with FC Bayern. I’m enjoying football again. ” But while his contract will end at the end of the season, he does not see himself leaving the ship. “I can imagine. My children feel at home here. With Hansi Flick as the coach and this team, it’s a lot of fun. “ In the event of non-extension, Boateng still has an idea of ​​what might attract him. “Another culture. I like to learn new things and I don’t have to be in the same place all the time. The United States, Asia or even some other European country, you will see. But it is not necessary. “