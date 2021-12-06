Bayern Munich: José Mourinho wants to revive Corentin Tolisso at AS Roma!

Very little used this season by Julian Nagelsmann and free from any contract next June, the French midfielder will not make old bones in Bavaria. And that’s good, because many contenders, including Roma de Mourinho, want it.

Become the most expensive recruit in the history of Bayern Munich in 2017 when the Germans snatched him from Olympique Lyonnais against 41 M € (record broken since by Lucas Hernandez, 80 M €), Corentin Tolisso (27 years old) thought he was seeing his career take off. Admittedly, he was world champion a year later with the France team, but his adventure in Munich was not really a success.

And unfortunately for him, this observation is mainly due to the many physical problems he had. Cruciate ligament rupture in the knee, ankle injury, muscle problems, torn tendon and most recently calf problems. The list is long. As a result, in his fifth Bundesliga season, Tolisso has only played 63 league games, an average of just under 13 appearances per year.

Bayern won’t hold him back in January

Today, with a contract ending in just a few months, Corentin Tolisso no longer seems to have a future in Bavaria. And if a departure in June 2022 seems inevitable, Bayern should not say no to a sale this winter, so that his player does not go to strengthen another team for free (in terms of transfer fees of course). Especially since the Frenchman has seen his name associated with several greats in Europe in recent months (Inter Milan, PSG, Real Madrid). A departure from the month of January is therefore clearly not to be excluded.

Moreover, according to our information, the player’s desire to leave this winter is confirmed. It does not fit into Nagelsmann’s plans, even if the latter has him play lately to make up for Joshua Kimmich’s absence. For its part, Bayern will not oppose his departure, even in exchange for a small compensation. A godsend for AS Roma. Also according to our information, the Italian club is ready to jump at the opportunity, because José Mourinho absolutely wants to recruit him.