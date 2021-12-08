HomeSportsfootballBayern Munich: Kingsley Coman evasive about his future
Sportsfootball

Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman evasive about his future

By kenyan

Under contract until June 2023, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman had not given any news on his future, despite many proposals for an extension from the Bavarian club. And before facing FC Barcelona for the last day of Group E in the Champions League, the former Parisian spoke about his future, without giving many details.

“I have several options, we’ll see. The club will continue to talk to my advisers and we may have some news soon ”, he said at a press conference. As a reminder, Kingsley Coman had already been courted by several European teams last summer (Liverpool, Manchester United, FC Barcelona …), in particular because of the canvassing of his agent Pini Zahavi.

