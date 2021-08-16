Bayern Munich: Lucas Hernandez back to team training

Good news for Nagelsmann and Deschamps. Hit in the left knee during Euro 2020, Lucas Hernandez (25) had missed the rest of the competition with the France team and had to undergo surgery at the beginning of July. An operation that forced her to miss the resumption of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, against Borussia M’Gladbach (1-1). But Julian Naglesmann, the Bavarian coach, announced that the French international had returned to training on Monday.

Lucas resumed training with the ball today. We are happy and we hope he will come back as soon as possible, but he needs time, said Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the German Supercup match between Munich and Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. The return to competition of the left side should not be long and he could be suitable for the next gathering of the Blues, in early September, on the occasion of the qualifiers for the next World Cup against Bosnia-Herzegovina (01/09), the Ukraine (04/09) and Finland (07/09).