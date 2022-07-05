Bayern Munich opens door to Benjamin Pavard departure

Under contract until 2024 at Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavard is of interest to the world this summer. A departure cannot be ruled out for the Frenchman, who will face stiff competition in Germany.

Since the summer of 2019, Benjamin Pavard has been a Bayern Munich player. A club he joined after a successful experience in Stuttgart and a successful 2018 World Cup with the France team. But after three years of good and loyal service, the tricolor international could change air this summer 2022. Indeed, the residents of the Allianz Arena do not completely close the door to a departure from the versatile defender.

Bayern do not rule out a departure

An element that wanted to establish itself as a leader behind. But the transfer window led by his club has visibly changed the situation and the 26-year-old player is not ruling out anything for his future. Indeed, on the right, the Bavarians bet on Noussair Mazraoui, free since the end of his contract at Ajax Amsterdam. Used on this side or put on the bench during the first part of the season, the Frenchman has evolved much more in the axis on the second part of the season following the average performances of Dayot Upamecano.

His idea was therefore to settle there permanently. But the German champions want to put Matthijs de Ligt in his paws. Indeed, Bayern Munich advances its pawns to recruit the Dutch defender, who does not wish to prolong the adventure with Juventus. So it was put on the market by the Old Lady. Also courted by Chelsea, the former Ajax would give priority to the Germans according to some sources.

Several leaders are interested

Kicker also indicates that Pavard could be included in the De Ligt operation. Indeed, the Bianconeri are interested in the Frenchman. So the idea would be to sacrifice him and add a few more million to snatch the signature from the Dutch rock. But Bayern Munich could also decide to sell him to another club. According Sky Germanyin addition to Juve, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid are seduced.

AS confirms the information and indicates that he is on the list drawn up by Andrea Berta and Diego Simeone at the Colchoneros. Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Emerson (Tottenham), Jonathan Clauss (Lens) and Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) are also there. However, the asking price for the Habs, whose market value is estimated at 28 million euros, could put the brakes on the Spaniards who don’t want to splurge. Under contract until 2024, Benjamin Pavard is therefore preparing to experience a restless summer.