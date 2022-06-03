Bayern Munich take on Victor Osimhen

In the event of the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich is exploring several avenues. One of them leads to Victor Osimhen.

A double face. In recent weeks, Bayern Munich has displayed two different postures. In public, the German club insists that Robert Lewandowski is not for sale. This, even if the Pole declared in a press conference that his story with the Bavarians was over. “I don’t like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my days at Bayern are over. The transfer will be a good solution for both parties. And I don’t think Bayern are going to stop me just because they can.”

Statements that were not to the liking of residents of the Allianz Arena. Asked by Sports 1Oliver Kahn (CEO) said: “I can’t tell you why Robert chose this way of communicating his situation. Public statements like this get you nowhere. He should know what he has at Bayern.” A club that adopts a very different attitude in private. While they close the door to a departure publicly, behind the scenes, they are looking for an attacker to compensate for the departure of the 33-year-old striker.

Bayern Munich are studying the Osimhen track

Several players have been polled directly or indirectly. Romelu Lukaku, Sébastien Haller, Darwin Núñez, Saša Kalajdžić or even Patrik Schick have been linked to the Germans. Germans who are also watching with interest on the side of Serie A. Indeed, the Corriere dello Sport reveals that Bayern Munich have come to information for Victor Osimhen (23). Author of 18 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions (26 starts), the striker from Nigeria, who has been injured several times this season, has been invaluable for Naples.

His qualities obviously caught the eye of the Bavarian leaders. But not only. Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal are also attracted. But all these clubs will have to put their hands in the wallet to convince the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has set the price of the player under contract until 2025 at 100 million euros minimum. He will not listen to offers of a lower amount. It’s hard to imagine Bayern Munich putting in such an amount. But in an emergency, the Germans could go crazy, they who are also working on the arrival of Sadio Mané. A file that has nothing to do with that of the succession of Lewy according to the German press.