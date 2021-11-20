Bayern Munich: the Bavarians disappointed with their performance against Augsburg

After the meeting, Bayern Munich striker Thomas Müller recognized the pale copy made in the first act of their defeat in Augsburg (2-1): “We had a bad first half. We lost some balls, the crosses weren’t coming, we weren’t precise enough in the last 30 meters, and the defensive retreat was not good. It is a painful halt for us and for our self-confidence ”, he declared at the microphone of DAZN.

Still at the microphone of German television, his Bavarian teammate and captain Manuel Neuer was not overwhelmed by the final result, wishing to keep the confidence of his people for the next Champions League event: “It’s very disappointing, obviously. We have to win against teams like this. But we weren’t active enough, not daring enough in attack, we created too few chances. We take two goals, but against this type of team, normally we create a lot of chances and we score a lot. Our confidence is not damaged, we will give everything to win in Kiev (against Dynamo, nldr). ”