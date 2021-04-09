Bayern Munich: the slaughter continues!

Already faced with Lewandowski’s package for the double confrontation, Bayern Munich have added Süle to the list of packages for the return leg against PSG scheduled for Tuesday. And other players are uncertain, as Hansi Flick explained in a press conference.

PSG and Bayern Munich don’t just compete on the pitch. There is real competition for filling the infirmary. And in this unfortunate little game, PSG fared better, because despite the absences of Florenzi and Verratti in the first leg (in addition to Paredes suspended), Bayern for its part deplored that of its serial scorer Robert Lewandowski. And that clearly does not work out for the return leg.

During the meeting, Leon Goretzka and Niklas Süle had to give way to Davies and Boateng. The German press spoke yesterday of the probable packages of the two men for the return match, scheduled for Tuesday at the Parc des Princes. In a press conference, the coach of the Bavarian club Dieter-Hans Flick took stock.

The bad news is piling up

“Niklas Süle and Leon Goretzka have muscle problems. It’s not as bad with Leon as with Niklas. This is why Niklas Süle will be absent against Paris and probably after. We will have to wait and see how things develop ”, he said. Moreover, another player is uncertain, it is Lucas Hernandez. “Lucas has a bruise, it has nothing to do with the abs, but it’s painful. For Leon and Lucas, we hope they can be there in Paris ”, Flick said.

Süle and Lewandowski are therefore withdrawn for the return leg, Gnabry should not be allowed to be on the field since officially declared positive on the day of the first leg, Lucas Hernandez and Goretzka are uncertain, all bad news for Bayern Munich, who must face Union Berlin at home tomorrow in the Bundesliga. A match for which Flick has planned to run, calling on players from the U19 team in particular.