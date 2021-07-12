Bayern Munich: the tile for Alphonso Davies

The Euro and the Copa America ended with victories for Italy and Argentina. Currently and until August 1, the Gold Cup is held in North and Central America. In Group B, Canada went on to win 4-1 against Martinique. Holder, Alphonso Davies (20) was forced to leave on injury.

The left lateral suffered a ligament tear in the left ankle. Back in Munich, Alphonso Davies saw his participation in the Gold Cup come to an end quickly. He will not be operated on and will slowly begin his recovery and will undergo a conservative treatment as communicated by the Bavarian club.