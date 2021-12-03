Bayern Munich: the touching revelations of Dayot Upamecano on his stuttering

On this World Day of the Disabled, the French defender Dayot Upamecano gave himself up on his stuttering. And football has helped him a lot.

Very successful with RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano finally landed at Bayern Munich this summer, him whose transfer to Bavaria had been formalized in February. Quickly, the French defender established himself as a central hinge to become an indisputable holder (18 matches played out of 21 in all competitions). Trained in Valenciennes and then passed through RB Salzburg, the 23-year-old player has climbed the ranks to make a name for himself, he who is now French international (6 capes) since September 2020. But nothing has happened. was simple, especially during his youth.

For the World Day of the Disabled, this December 3, the former Valenciennois indeed delivered on his stuttering in an interview granted to the Parisian. And the round ball helped him a lot. “I would say that’s what helped me the most. I was captain of my team very young, I had to give voice, even more to my position which requires a lot of communication. Even when I was in the playground, I was a captain. I was clearing something, that’s for sure ”, explained Dayot Upamecano first.

“While people were laughing at me, I was working”

The native of Évreux, the target of some mockery during his schooling, completely thought of something else on the lawns: “It was very difficult during my school career. It was necessary to speak, it was hard times. I always got it into my head that I needed to talk. (…) I always had this little embarrassment, but when I arrived on the ground, I was a different person. “ And quickly, the main concerned concentrated on the ball to the foot work.

“It’s not something we stopped on (with our coaches, Editor’s note). I asked to work. We worked, we worked … While people laughed at me, I was working ”, concluded the defensive rock of Bayern Munich. A paying job since today, Dayot Upamecano is wreaking havoc on the lawns of the Bundesliga and in Europe, stopping the attackers.