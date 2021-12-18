Bayern Munich: Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski on the hunt for records

Friday evening, Bayern Munich made the reception of Wolfsburg a formality (4-0), thanks in particular to goals from Thomas Müller (7th) and Robert Lewandowski (87th). With this victory, the Bavarians are undisputed leaders and autumn Bundesliga champions even before the end of Matchday 17, having provisionally nine points ahead of runner-up Dortmund. As for the Wolves, trained by Florian Kohfeldt, they suffered their seventh defeat in a row in all competitions, just three points ahead of the Augsburg play-off, in addition to having been eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League.

And during this meeting, Müller and Lewandowski passed levels: if the German played his 400th match in the Munich league jersey, he confirms his status as the most capped field player in the history of the Roten (608) , third overall behind legendary goalkeepers Oliver Kahn (632) and Sepp Maier (696). The Pole scored his 69th goal in official competition, also Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 calendar year record but remains far from that set by Lionel Messi in 2012 (91). In addition, with his 43rd Bundesliga goal in this year 2021, RL9 also exceeds Gerd Muller’s record, again in a calendar year (42).

