Bayern Munich: Uli Hoeness knocks out Barça!

Coveted by FC Barcelona for several weeks, Robert Lewandowski (33) remains a Bayern Munich player for the time being, despite multiple offers from Barcelona. Asked about this, Uli Hoeness, honorary president of Bayern, did not miss the opportunity to address a strong tackle to the Catalan club.

“Barcelona are supposed to want to sign Lewandowski despite having a debt of 1,300 million six months ago. They must be artists. In Germany they should have already declared bankruptcy, but they are making millionaire offers for a Bayern player”thus declared the Bavarian leader to the chains NTV and RTL.