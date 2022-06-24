Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Bayern Munich: Uli Hoeness knocks out Barça!

Date:

Coveted by FC Barcelona for several weeks, Robert Lewandowski (33) remains a Bayern Munich player for the time being, despite multiple offers from Barcelona. Asked about this, Uli Hoeness, honorary president of Bayern, did not miss the opportunity to address a strong tackle to the Catalan club.

“Barcelona are supposed to want to sign Lewandowski despite having a debt of 1,300 million six months ago. They must be artists. In Germany they should have already declared bankruptcy, but they are making millionaire offers for a Bayern player”thus declared the Bavarian leader to the chains NTV and RTL.

Previous articleBroaden cash transfer plan to cover more children, State told

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Broaden cash transfer plan to cover more children, State told

kenyan -
Post Primary and Grade 1 pupils feed at lunch...

Private schools ready for CBC transition, says KPSA

kenyan -
Pupils from different schools go for swimming training at...

EdF: the clear opinion of Kylian Mbappé before the World Cup

kenyan -
The France team lived through a complicated international break....

Transfer market PSG: Luis Campos is active for Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe

kenyan -
On the start for six months, Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Broaden cash transfer plan to cover more children, State told

News 0
Post Primary and Grade 1 pupils feed at lunch...

Private schools ready for CBC transition, says KPSA

News 0
Pupils from different schools go for swimming training at...

EdF: the clear opinion of Kylian Mbappé before the World Cup

football 0
The France team lived through a complicated international break....

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.