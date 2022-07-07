Bayern Munich will break the bank for Matthijs de Ligt!

Under contract with Juventus until 2024, the Dutch central defender could well leave Piedmont this summer. And Bayern Munich seems ready to offer a nice check to secure his services.

Arrived in Turin in the summer of 2019 for 75 million euros (86M bonus included) after the epic of Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League (winner of Real Madrid and Juventus then eliminated by Tottenham in the semi-finals) , the Dutch central defender Matthijs De Ligt settled down at the Allianz Stadium to become one of the future pillars of the Bianconeri and succeed the aging Georgio Chiellini (37, left this summer for Los Angeles FC) and Leonardo Bonucci (35 ).

Nevertheless, the international Oranje (38 selections, 2 goals) did not offer the same performance as he had with the Lancers. Despite 87 matches played in Serie A in three seasons, the native of Leiderdorp experienced some sporting difficulties, not showing a lot of regularity in the central hinge, but also physical, with several glitches (21 missed matches at Juve, against only 5 at Ajax in 3 years). A difference in level that would push the Turin management to sacrifice it this summer …

Bayern prepare a big offer

And since the opening of the summer transfer window, there has been no shortage of suitors: we have been talking to you about it in recent days, Chelsea showed interest in the profile of the 22-year-old rock and felt confident at the idea of ​​​​bringing him back at Stamford Bridge. Blues coach Thomas Tuchel even planned to call the former Ajacide to convince him to choose the south-west London club. However, another European cador has decided to join the race to offer the services of the young Batavian: Bayern Munich.

Indeed, according to information from goal, the Bavarian club have already started discussions with the Italian leaders to discuss a possible transfer of Matthijs de Ligt, under contract until 2024. Juve would then ask for 75 million euros fixed plus variables (bonuses) of about 15M. An official offer from Munich should be sent soon. Case to follow.