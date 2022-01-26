Bayern: Oliver Kahn confirms the departure of Niklas Süle at the end of the season

So the latest trend was the right one. In recent days, the German press reported that defender Niklas Süle (26) had chosen to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Free of any contract at the end of the season, the player saw the boss of Bayern, Oliver Kahn, formalize the news this Wednesday noon.

“The negotiations with Niklas lasted a very long time. We made him an offer. He didn’t accept it. He wants to leave at the end of the season. We have a responsibility in terms of offers. We have to respect financial conditions. It’s normal not always to find an agreement in business. We will look at all the options (on the market to replace it). We also have many alternatives. We have Lucas Hernandez, Upamecano, a talent like Kouassi and Pavard can also play in this position., he confided in a press conference.