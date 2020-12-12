Home Sports football Bayern: Real Madrid do not lose hope for David Alaba
Bayern: Real Madrid do not lose hope for David Alaba

To this day and since December 1, the departure of David Alaba is no longer in doubt. Indeed, the Austrian international defender who had informed the Bavarian leaders of the deadline necessary to reach an agreement, recently saw this deadline be passed while noting that Bayern would not submit to his salary demands. From then on, the 28-year-old versatile player quickly made his suitors understand his desire to negotiate. For this, the one who will see his contract end next June, will have to wait until January 1, 2021, or 6 months before the end of his contract.

Marca tells us this Friday that Real Madrid would wait impatiently for this date to be able to start negotiations with the Austrian, after having agreed several months ago of a non-aggression pact in which important clubs are asked to respect contract deadlines. To see now which team will succeed in obtaining the services of a player so coveted, especially as yesterday, Bild designated PSG as the closest team to the Bavarian defender.

