Bayern – Schalke 04: Leroy Sané holder

The Bundesliga is back! For this first match of the 2020-2021 season, Bayern Munich, winner of the Champions League and also of the Bundesliga a few weeks ago, welcomes Schalke 04 in its Allianz Arena, with a little audience. And for this return to competition, Hansi Flick is betting on a 4-2-3-1 with a certain Leroy Sané on the left side.

Recruited this summer, the former Manchester City player will therefore begin this meeting of the German championship. On the other hand, David Wagner chooses the same tactical scheme with Benjamin Stambouli or Amine Harit in the starting XI.

Bayern Munich’s starting XI:

The composition of Schalke 04:

