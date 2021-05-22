Bayern try to hold back Alexander Nübel

Barred by Manuel Neuer in the goals of Bayern Munich, Alexander Nübel is looking for a way out, preferably on loan, for this summer. The German doorman, former captain of Schalke 04, is tracked by Monaco, Olympique de Marseille and more recently LOSC; But problem, the Bavarian club would like to retain him.

Based on information from Sport1, Bayern would promise their number two more playing time for next season, and with the arrival of Julian Nagelsmann for next season, Nübel’s fate could be rekindled.