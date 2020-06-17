Belgians confirm: Meunier moves to Dortmund

The move from Thomas Meunier to Borussia Dortmund is apparently in dry cloth. As the Belgian public broadcaster ‘RTBF’ announces via Instagram, the lawyer has chosen BVB.
On Tuesday, the ‘Bild’ reported that the transfer “before the end of the season” to be announced. With the 28-year-old’s contract at Paris St Germain expiring, Borussia do not have to pay a transfer fee.
@thomas12meunier a choisi, ce sera le Borussia Dortmund ! ⚡⚡⚡
