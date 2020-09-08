Benfica brings Adel Taarabt to market

Benfica was very active during this summer transfer window 2020 with the arrivals of Jan Vertonghen, Luca Waldschmidt, Pedrinho and Darwin Nuñez, among others. So many reinforcements having entailed great expenses. Logically, the Aguias therefore seek to degrease. And today, Record announces that several elements are affected`.

Starting with striker Carlos Vinicus (ex-Monaco, scorer of 18 goals in Liga NOS last season), and midfielders Chiquinho and Adel Taarabt. Regarding the 31-year-old Moroccan whose lease runs until 2022, the SLB is willing to let go if a check for € 10 million is offered. Notice to amateurs …