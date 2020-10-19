Home Sports football Benfica, Germany: the smashing start to the season for Luca Waldschmidt
Benfica, Germany: the smashing start to the season for Luca Waldschmidt

By kenyan

Arrived this summer from Friborg, Luca Waldschmidt impresses with Benfica. The German also exports its great form in Nationalmannschaft.

He is on all the sports press in Portugal. Luca Waldschmidt (24) is in the spotlight after his magnificent performance on the lawn of Rio Ave (0-3, 4th day of Liga NOS). The German offered himself a brace, a new one after his two goals on Matchday 1 against Famalicão (1-5). Two goals and one victory propel Benfica to the top of the standings, with four wins in as many games.

“The German class inspires Benfica”, summarizes it Correio da Manhã. Four achievements for his first four appearances (2nd place in the scorers standings), the native of Siegen, recruited this summer in Freiburg for € 15 million, could hardly dream of a better start under his new colors. His speed, his sense of placement, his pressing efforts and his left foot work wonders in the tactical scheme, resolutely focused on the offensive, established by Jorge Jesus since his return to the benfiquista bench.

Perfect complement to rookie star Darwin Nuñez

The latter has also established him four times, which says a lot about his self-confidence. He indeed seems to be the most complementary to the other summer recruit of the SLB, the Uruguayan Darwin Nuñez (21 years old, 4 assists for his part, including 2 for Waldschmidt), snatched from Almeria for 25 M €, then that the Stade Rennais and the Olympique de Marseille were giving him soft eyes. “We haven’t played together for very long, but our understanding is progressing. I think we will play very well together ”, let go of the German in the mixed zone at the end of the game.

It must be said that, if he is unknown to the general public, the young man, who like other high level athletes follows a strict diet as he had entrusted to France Football, already has solid references. Top scorer of the Euro Espoirs in 2019 (7 goals in 5 matches), he has been international A for over a year. Joachim Löw thus offered him 4 selections. He also unlocked his goal counter during the last international break, against Turkey (3-3, friendly). Remember his name, Luca Walschmidt has probably not finished talking about him.

