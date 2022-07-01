Menu
Benfica reveal their new home jersey for the 2022-2023 financial year

Benfica and adidas have presented the new home jersey, faithful to the traditions of SLB, which the players of the Lisbon club will wear during the 2022-2023 season.

FC Porto has already presented its home jersey for the new 2022-2023 season, it is now up to Benfica to follow in the footsteps of its rival, this Friday by unveiling its new home kit, still designed by adidas, the club’s equipment supplier. of the Portuguese capital since 1995-1996.

As in recent years, as evidenced by the one worn by the Lisbon people during the past season, the brand with the three stripes has made a habit of respecting the traditional colors of the SLB. Red and white are thus once again honored on this new tunic.

Classic for an always refined style

The German company has once again designed a relatively simple and clean shirt, displaying the main shirt sponsor, Fly Emirates and its inscription “Emirates Fly Better” (since 2015), in white, as well as its own logo. Several touches of white are added to this new home kit for residents of the Estádio da Luz, at the level of the collar, the shoulders (with the three non-removable strips) as well as on part of the end of the sleeves.

Benfica home shirt 22-23

The Diabos Vermelhos will therefore not be too out of place with this new jersey that Roger Schmidt’s men will wear throughout the 2022-2023 financial year at home.

This Benfica 22-23 home jersey will soon be available on FOOT.FR!

