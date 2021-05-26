Benfica tries to attract Gianluigi Buffon

After Iker Casillas in Porto, soon Gianluigi Buffon in Benfica? While the Italian goalkeeper, world champion in 2006 with the Nazionale (176 caps), officially recorded his departure from Juventus this summer, Benfica showed interest in the idea of ​​recovering the experienced goalkeeper of 43 years.

According to In Bola, Buffon admits he could continue his career abroad and Benfica would be on his priority list. The Portuguese daily evokes a list of three preferential clubs for the former rampart of Paris Saint-Germain, which would place the Lisbon club high in its esteem. While Buffon has not necessarily been ultra efficient in recent seasons, would he arrive in the role of a number one on the side of Benfica? Not sure.