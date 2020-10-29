Benzema-Vinicius controversy: Richarlison responds to Benzema

” He does what he wants. Brother, don’t play with it! My mother’s life. He is playing against us. “ These words, uttered by Karim Benzema against Vinicius Junior, at half-time in the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Borussia Mönchengladbach, are controversial in Spain.

But also in Brazil where many of the compatriots of the merengue winger have stepped up to defend him. This is the case with Everton forward Richarlison. Under a post from Benzema on Instagram, the latter replied by writing “Tropa do Vini malvadeza”, which can be translated by “The wickedness of the Vini team”. Atmosphere.