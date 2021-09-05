Bernd Leno to leave Arsenal in a year

Arrived at Arsenal in 2018 for € 25m from Bayer Leverkusen, Bernd Leno could well leave the Gunners free as the air. The 29-year-old German goalkeeper is at the end of his contract next June, and despite the desires of his sporting director, Edu, to extend him, he does not seem in such a hurry.

Tuttosport even goes a little further this Saturday by saying that the goalkeeper will leave next year. Inter are very interested in bringing him in. The reigning Italian champion is preparing the succession of Samir Handanovic, legend of the club, but now 37 years old. André Onana, also at the end of his contract in 2022 with Ajax, is also cited.