Besiktas has moved to recruit Miralem Pjanic. The former Olympique Lyonnais player is pushed towards the exit to FC Barcelona. According to our information, the Istanbul club has also made an offer to secure the services of the Bosnian international. For his part, the player does not rule out the possibility of a departure.

Arriving last summer in Barcelona, ​​Pjanic failed to win in the Catalan team. At 31, Miralem Pjanic does not want to spend more time on the sidelines