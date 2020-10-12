Betis awaits Nabil Fekir at the turn

For his second season in La Liga, Nabil Fekir has things to prove. And Betis are counting on it.

With 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances in La Liga, Nabil Fekir (27), also excluded twice, posted a mixed record for his first season at Betis. The arrival of Manuel Pellegrini this summer on the bench of the Sevillians implies a new requirement for the international tricolor (25 selections, 2 achievements), absent from the current gathering of the Blues.

The Chilean is indeed counting a lot on him, as shown by his 5 tenures in as many days. But he also asks him a lot more, as his 5 outings prove, including 3 quite early in the match. The Engineer, who appreciates the qualities and the profile of the left-hander, wants the former Lyonnais to be more sharp and decisive, choosing the right moments during a meeting.

Betis need it on the pitch, but not only …

He therefore expects meticulous physical preparation from him to be in the best conditions and seize every opportunity but also to last longer during games. Aware of the requirement of the experienced technician, the native of Lyon, rather interesting at the start of the season (1 goal and 1 assist), got up to speed. He knows that the latter can allow him to achieve his personal goal: to be in the 23 for the Euro at the end of the season. So he listens to her.

A welcome harmony for Betis, explains Ace. For its part, the club has bet a lot on the French last summer (€ 19.5 million + € 10 million bonus) and hopes, at the end of a fairly calm transfer window (only Zenit has really come to the news) , that its second season will further unleash passions for a successful operation in the summer of 2021 (OL is interested up to 20% on a potential capital gain). A scenario that would not displease the person concerned, under contract until June 2023. He knows what remains for him to do.