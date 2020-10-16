Home Sports football Betis: Milan do not let go of Nabil Fekir
Betis: Milan do not let go of Nabil Fekir

By kenyan

According to information from the Spanish daily Diario de Sevilla, Nabil Fekir (27) was the subject of concrete approaches from AC Milan during the transfer window which has just closed its doors.

And if the Rossoneri have never approached the demands of Betis, namely at least 40 M € to start discussing, the Lombards have promised, according to the Andalusian publication, to remain attentive to the performances of the international tricolor (25 selections, 2 goals), under contract until June 2023. Author of a goal and an assist since the start of the season in La Liga, the former Lyonnais is definitely eagerly awaited.

