Betis: the nightmare evening of Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir spent a dirty evening on Wednesday. The French striker, very nervous, was expelled at the end of the first period against Villarreal (2-0).

Times are tough for the 2018 World Champions in Spain. Antoine Griezmann lives complicated hours at FC Barcelona and was only used in overtime by Quique Setién against his former club, Atlético de Madrid (2-2) Tuesday evening. This Wednesday, it was Nabil Fekir who experienced setbacks.

Home holder against Villarreal (0-2 defeat), the former Lyonnais first passed close to a goal of anthology after an overflow on the right wing. But squeezed very closely by the defenders of the yellow submarine, the three-color international (24 caps, 2 goals) cracked, leaving his match and receiving two yellow cards (a protest and an uncontrolled tackle on Raul Albiol) synonyms of expulsion.

Difficult to control your nerves

We saw him quite irritated, even mimicking a balloon shot at the referee of the meeting … A nervousness symbol of a Betis lost in recent times. “He knows how to be good, but Villarreal surrounded him when he received the leather. He was the one who attempted the attack the most, but self-expelled in just two minutes. He has to control his nerves, it’s not the first time this has happened to him. ”, regret this Thursday Estadio Deportivo. Against FC Barcelona (2-3), in February, the left-hander had indeed suffered similar fate.

Mood swings that are expensive for his club and tarnish his record rather good since his arrival in La Liga (7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances). His coach Alexis Trujillo defended him rather in a post-match press conference. “It’s difficult to arbitrate, but I see that Fekir is one of the players who suffer the most faults in La Liga. Sometimes, too, his gestures of humor cost him dearly. If we talk about protecting players, I saw a lot of actions where he was targeted, he was hit ”, he concluded. The tone must have been different in the locker room, because Betis badly needs Fekir on the pitch at the moment …