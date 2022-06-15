Bilbao: Ricardo Barkala confirms discussions with Mauricio Pochettino

While his future at Paris Saint-Germain is increasingly uncertain, Argentinian technician Mauricio Pochettino is already looking for a way out. And according to the words of one of the candidates for the presidency of Athletic Club Ricardo Barkala, the former coach of Tottenham could return to Spain, having already known RCD Espanyol as a player (1994-2001 then 2004- 2006) and coach (2009-2012). Indeed, the one who seems to be the favorite to lead the Bilbao club has confirmed discussions with the ex-Argentine international (20 selections) to take control of the Leones in the event of victory in the elections.

“We spoke to several coaches, but not just any coach. They must meet a series of requirements. They are coaches of international prestige, who love youth football, grassroots football. They have to like athletics and want to come to athletics. We have spoken to half a dozen coaches who meet these requirements, coaches none of whom are against Athletic. Any coach, at some point in his professional career, may want to come to Athletic and, indeed, Mauricio Pochettino is one of them.said the 67-year-old politician.