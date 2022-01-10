Bixente Lizarazu ignites on Kylian Mbappé

The former left-back of the French team, Bixente Lizarazu, returned Sunday morning on the plateau of Telefoot on the personal development and the determining role of Kylian Mbappé at PSG. The Basque notably explained that the 23-year-old striker whose contract in the capital next June was “The star of Paris Saint-Germain”.

“We must not forget, in September he was criticized and even whistled. He came out of the Euro with this missed penalty, he was accused of being selfish. It was very excessive. I think he thought a lot. He has already thought about his game, he is really more altruistic, collective, and his game has improved because it is no longer linked to his individual gestures and his dribbling. It is less readable now and it is very interesting to have a player who reflects on himself and on the evolution of his game. And then, who is the star of Paris Saint-Germain? It’s not Messi, it’s not Neymar, it’s Kylian Mbappé. He’s the safe guy you can count on. He is super in place and in his best form now ”, said Bixente Lizarazu, praising the current performance of the striker of the Blues.