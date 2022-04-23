BL: Bayer Leverkusen corrects Greuther Fürth, Union Berlin overthrows Leipzig

For the 31st day, five Bundesliga matches took place this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. starting with Christopher Nkunku’s RB Leipzig who received Union Berlin. Ultra dominated, the men of Domenico Tedesco found the fault on their first shot of the meeting thanks to Yussuf Poulsen (46th). A goal that could have offered a short but precious success to the club of the Austrian brand. But the Berliners equalized at the end of the match thanks to Michel (87th) and even ended up snatching victory from Behrens (90th). Leipzig loses a place and becomes fourth in the standings since Bayer Leverkusen won this afternoon. Facing the red lantern Greuther Furth, the band of Moussa Diaby quietly ensured a success (4-1) thanks in particular to goals from Schick (8th), Azmoun (18th) and Paulinho (58th).

At the bottom of the table, the relegated Arminia Bielefeld fell against Anthony Modeste’s Cologne. The Frenchman, who offered victory to his team this Saturday (3-1), scored his 20th goal of the season in all competitions. Borussia M’gladbach, which was leading by two goals against Freiburg, ended up cracking and conceded a draw (3-3). Despite goals from Bensebaini (3rd) and Embolo (13th) and Stindl (90th), Grifo (49th), Gunter (61st) and Lienhart (83) allowed Friborg to leave with a point. Finally, in an enticing match between Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, the two teams share the points. After scoring against his side (12th), the French Evan Ndicka equalized a few minutes later (32nd) before offering the second goal to his teammate Kamada (66th) but Hoffenheim ended up equalizing at the end of the match.

All results from 3:30 p.m.

Frankfurt 2-2 Hoffenheim (Ndicka, Kamada; Ndicka, Rutter)

Cologne 3 -1 Arminia Bielfeld (Uth, Modeste, Thielmann; Hubers)

Freiburg 3-3 Borussia M'gladbach (Grifo, Gunter, Lienhart; Bensebaini, Embolo, Stindl)

Greuther Furth 1- 4 Bayer Leverkusen (Willems; Schick, Azmoun, Paulinho, Palacios)

Leipzig 1-2 Union Berlin (Poulsen; Michel, Behrens)