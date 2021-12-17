BL: Bayern goes on and crushes Wolfsburg, Upamecano striker

Bayern Munich ends its year 2021 on a high note. Benjamin Pavard’s partners have largely won against Wolfsburg (4-0) this Friday, as part of the 17th day of the Bundesliga. Thomas Müller quickly made it clear to Die Wölfe that they would have an unpleasant evening at the Allianz Arena by opening the scoring in the 7th minute. If it was not until the second act to see Dayo Upamecano make the break (57th), Leroy Sané killed the semblance of suspense two minutes later (59th).

The inevitable Robert Lewandowski closed the show in the very last minutes of this game (87th), confirming his status as top scorer of the calendar year 2021. Thanks to this success, the Rekordmeister, already “sacred” autumn champion in the middle of the week, provisionally takes 10 steps ahead of Borussia Dortmund of Erling Haaland. Wolfsburg confirms his very bad pass and lines up a 7th consecutive defeat in all competitions. It was time for the year to end …

