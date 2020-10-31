Home Sports football BL: Bayern Munich and Dortmund win, Frankfurt and Bremen back to back
football

BL: Bayern Munich and Dortmund win, Frankfurt and Bremen back to back

By kenyan

Continuation of the 6th Bundesliga matchday this Saturday afternoon with four matches scheduled at 3.30pm. Opposed to FC Cologne, Bayern Munich did not tremble and won 2-1 thanks to Müller and Gnabry. The Bavarians therefore temporarily take the lead before the match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig (6.30 p.m.).

For its part, Borussia Dortmund challenged Arminia Bielefeld and the Borussen pocketed the three points (2-0) since Hummels scored a double. BvB therefore has the same number of points as Bayern (15), while the two teams will meet again next weekend. Finally, Augsburg disposed of Mainz (3-1), while Frankfurt and Bremen drew (1-1).

The 3:30 p.m. results:

  • Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 Borussia Dortmund : Hummels (53rd, 71st)

  • Augsburg 3-1 Mainz: Vargas (40th), Hahn (80th, 90th + 1); Onisiwo (64th)

  • Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Werder Bremen: Silva (65th); Sargent (51st)

  • Cologne 1-2 Bayern Munich : Drexler (82nd); Müller (13th sp), Gnabry (45th + 1)

